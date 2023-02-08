Carlos Corberan: Dara O'Shea mentality key to West Brom consistency

Dara O'Shea is yet to miss a minute of league action for Albion this season (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Academy graduate O’Shea, who has been on-field captain in the absence of Jake Livermore, is one of just four outfield players not to miss a minute of Championship action.

The 23-year-old has put in a series of solid displays under Corberan and was rock-solid in last Friday’s victory over Coventry. Also yet to miss any action are Blues defender Auston Trusty, Wigan midfielder Max Power and Luton’s James Bree, who joined Southampton with Nathan Jones last month.

Quizzed about O’Shea’s efforts, Corberan said: “For me to be a Championship player is not easy, because you play many games in a row.

“To have the mentality to always compete well is not easy.

“For me he can play better or worse but he always competes well.

“He is one player that is a green light – because when he goes on to the pitch he will give his best.

“You know in the scenario he is going to give his best, and when you are a coach with these players it means a lot for us.”

Former boss Steve Bruce decided on O’Shea as a regular skipper this term with Livermore regularly omitted from the side.

“He’s a player that loves football, loves to perform and loves to work hard,” Corberan added.

“He has the mentality to give you the best and to work hard, he has this, he has been at the club for years and for me he is going to have a very good future here with us.”

Meanwhile, the hunt for Jesse Marsch’s successor has Leeds United ready to speak to potential candidates.

Albion boss Corberan was listed as early favourite for the role, despite suggestions the Whites were looking for more experience.

But they are admirers of the Baggies chief, a former Leeds coach, and could request permission to hold talks. High on Leeds’ wanted list is reportedly Spaniard Andoni Iraola, 40, who has guided unfashionable Rayo Vallecano to fifth in La Liga.