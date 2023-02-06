Notification Settings

Aston Villa 2 Leicester City 4 - Player ratings

By Matt MaherFootballPublished: Comments

Matt Maher gives his player ratings following defeat to Leicester.

Aston Villa's Lucas Digne and Leicester City's Kelechi Iheanacho (right) battle for the ball
Emi Martinez

Didn’t have a chance with any of the goals but his decision to pass short to Kamara was a big factor in the first equaliser.

Misjudgement 5

Ashley Young

Comfortably among his most disappointing performances of the season. Seemed to pick up a knock early and struggled with the movement of Barnes.

Struggle 5

Ezri Konsa

Some key tackles and interceptions but he was also fortunate to see Iheanacho shoot wide after he lost the ball early in the second half.

Mixed 6

Tyrone Mings

Caught a little flat footed for Tete’s goal and has his hands full with Iheanacho. More composed after the break.

Uncertain 5

Lucas Digne

Back in the team but subbed after 45 minutes in which he failed to provide much in the way of defensive support. Found Tete trouble.

Disappointing 5

Jacob Ramsey

No shortage of effort but little in the way of quality. Saw an early chance go begging and lacked a little decisiveness.

Frustrated 5

Douglas Luiz

Villa’s best performer along with Buendia. Looks much braver on the ball these days and he linked play nicely.

Bright 7

Boubacar Kamara

A tough afternoon for a player who has been among Villa’s brightest performers of late. At fault for the first goal and not quite at the races.

Error 5

Emi Buendia

At the centre of Villa’s best attacking work. Unlucky not to score with a curling shot off the bar, from which Watkins converted the rebound.

Slick 7

Leon Bailey

Started well and played his part in the opener but his lack of end product afterward and poor decision-making in the final third was frustrating.

Inconsistent 5

Ollie Watkins

A neat finish for his fifth Premier League goal of the season. But should have scored at least once more on a day when defences went AWOL.

Finish 6

substitutes

Philippe Coutinho (for Ramsey, HT) 6; Aex Moreno (for Digne, HT) 5, Matty Cash (for Young, 58) 6, Leander Dendoncker (for Kamara, 83), Jhon Duran (for Bailey, 83) Subs not used: McGinn, Chambers, Sinisalo, Olsen.

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

