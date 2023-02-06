Aston Villa 2 Leicester City 4 - Player ratings

Emi Martinez
Didn’t have a chance with any of the goals but his decision to pass short to Kamara was a big factor in the first equaliser.
Misjudgement 5
Ashley Young
Comfortably among his most disappointing performances of the season. Seemed to pick up a knock early and struggled with the movement of Barnes.
Struggle 5
Ezri Konsa
Some key tackles and interceptions but he was also fortunate to see Iheanacho shoot wide after he lost the ball early in the second half.
Mixed 6
Tyrone Mings
Caught a little flat footed for Tete’s goal and has his hands full with Iheanacho. More composed after the break.
Uncertain 5
Lucas Digne
Back in the team but subbed after 45 minutes in which he failed to provide much in the way of defensive support. Found Tete trouble.
Disappointing 5
Jacob Ramsey
No shortage of effort but little in the way of quality. Saw an early chance go begging and lacked a little decisiveness.
Frustrated 5
Douglas Luiz
Villa’s best performer along with Buendia. Looks much braver on the ball these days and he linked play nicely.
Bright 7
Boubacar Kamara
A tough afternoon for a player who has been among Villa’s brightest performers of late. At fault for the first goal and not quite at the races.
Error 5
Emi Buendia
At the centre of Villa’s best attacking work. Unlucky not to score with a curling shot off the bar, from which Watkins converted the rebound.
Slick 7
Leon Bailey
Started well and played his part in the opener but his lack of end product afterward and poor decision-making in the final third was frustrating.
Inconsistent 5
Ollie Watkins
A neat finish for his fifth Premier League goal of the season. But should have scored at least once more on a day when defences went AWOL.
Finish 6
substitutes
Philippe Coutinho (for Ramsey, HT) 6; Aex Moreno (for Digne, HT) 5, Matty Cash (for Young, 58) 6, Leander Dendoncker (for Kamara, 83), Jhon Duran (for Bailey, 83) Subs not used: McGinn, Chambers, Sinisalo, Olsen.