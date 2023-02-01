Carlos Corberan big factor in Nathaniel Chalobah choosing West Brom

Nathaniel Chalobah at West Bromwich Albion Training Ground (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The 28-year-old Chelsea academy graduate has signed for Albion on a permanent deal for Fulham - penning an 18 month deal at The Hawthorns.

He becomes Albion's first capture of the transfer window - with Corberan hoping to seal a deal for one more new face before the 11pm deadline.

The former Fulham and Watford midfielder has revealed that the chance to work with Corberan, who he believes can improve his football education, was a big pull.

He explained: "I’ve spoken with the manager and I’ve seen plenty of his work. I played against his Huddersfield side last year and they were a very good side. I know what he’s about and how he likes his teams to play.

“After I had that first conversation with him my mind was made up pretty quickly about coming here.

“The most important thing as a player is having that mentality of a blank canvas for whoever you are working with. I think that’s kind of something that drew me to this manager.

“I think I can still grow and improve my football education as a player under him, regardless of my age or however many games I have played. That was something that really drew me here.

“His intensity and his passion is something that came across straight away in the conversation I had with him and I’m really excited to work with him.”

Chalobah brings with him experience of getting out of the Championship.

He helped Watford achieve promotion in 2021 - and then again with Fulham in 2022 and believes momentum between now and the end of the season will be key for Albion to achieve their promotion aim.

He added: "Every week in the Championship is a completely different week. I don’t mean to sound cliché, but what you face one week is not what you’re going to face the next.

“You need a lot of hard work in this division and you need everyone pulling in the same direction. You also need momentum. That’s so important. It’s probably the biggest thing I’ve learnt from playing in the Championship.