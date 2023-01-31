West Brom sign Fulham's Nathaniel Chalobah on 18-month deal

New signing Nathaniel Chalobah at West Bromwich Albion Training Ground (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Chalobah, 28, has penned an 18-month deal at The Hawthorns having checked in from west London, where he was out of contract at Craven Cottage this summer.

He is Carlos Corberan's first signing as Albion boss after the head coach identified midfield as the department he wished to strengthen this month.

Albion remain in the market for possibly one more addition today as Corberan eyes another wide attacker following the season-ending injury to Matt Phillips.

Corberan revealed 'hard-working athlete' Chalobah has the qualities to make a real impact in the Championship for play-off-hunting Albion.

Chalobah, who was born in Sierra Leone but has one cap from England, had fallen down the pecking order at Fulham.

The Chelsea youth graduate helped the Cottagers to Championship promotion last season, where he made 20 appearances in the league and 22 in all competitions.