Ten years on: When West Brom's Peter Odemwingie tried to force through a move

Peter Odemwingie

It was deadline day in January 2013 - and Odemwingie had enjoyed a positive two and a half years since he joined Albion.

He had become a fan favourite - but as the end of the January window drew closer Odemwingie wanted out and handed in a transfer request.

It was rejected by Albion - and then what took place in the following days would go down into deadline day folklore.

He launched a tirade against Albion on social media, accusing the club of 'reaching into his pocket', re-iterating his desire for a move elsewhere.

Then on deadline day as the window drew to a close, Odemwingie shockingly turned up outside QPR's Loftus Road ground with the club interested in signing him.

However, he was refused entry to the ground as Albion had not accepted an offer for his services.

It transpired that QPR boss Harry Redknapp had been in contact with Albion to finalise a move and the striker had arrived at the ground under the impression a deal had been reached.

But talks had fallen through and a deal had not been struck.

West Brom chairman Jeremy Peace stated that the striker had acted 'unprofessionally', and after initially being sent home from training on his return to the club he was disciplined for his actions.

He went on to publicly apologise for his behaviour before returning to the side in late February.

In the following games he was used as a substitute - and he took to social media against to take against manager Steve Clarke.

Eventually, in the summer of 2013 Odemwingie did get his wish to leave the club and he joined Cardiff City.