Lewis Cox comment: West Brom could do with a pair - if they can afford them

Matt Phillips’ injury changed things

There is hope that there will be no repeat of a chaotic August finale on the addition front at The Hawthorns, writes Lewis Cox.

But head coach Carlos Corberan always seemed quite confident, and not deterred, by the prospect of work stretching into the late, late hours of January 31.

That is easier to say, I suppose, having not been at the club at the time deals for Josh Onomah and Steven Alzate did not come through at the end of August last year.

Still, the day has arrived and Albion’s business both in and out of The Hawthorns this month is next to nothing.

That is not a huge surprise. It is a squad of decent size and one that has delivered for Corberan since his arrival in late October.

The head coach made no secret he will look to do what he can to improve the overall depth and options – but the numbers involved, both financially and the size of the squad already – would not make things easy.

Albion’s hunt, though, increased once Matt Phillips hobbled off clutching his leg against Chesterfield a couple of weeks ago.

Corberan has already focused his search on a central midfielder.

Several options were assessed and sounded out, but it could well now be that the head coach will not be satisfied unless he adds a wide player to his armoury too.

The Baggies, of course, are hindered greatly by their lack of resources – but there are funds there to use on a loan contribution, or perhaps a nominal fee to bring in a target nearing the end of their deal.

It would though seem that two additions in the final day of dealing could be a stretch given Albion’s limited ability to move in the market.

The head coach is likely to prioritise in midfield, having identified that as the area with fewer capable options below the first-choice pair of Okay Yokuslu and Jayson Molumby.

It is important Albion move in the window’s final hours and give both their squad and supporters that necessary mid-season shot in the arm.