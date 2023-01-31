Former West Brom boss Tony Pulis retires from management

Tony Pulis

Pulis, who took charge of Albion between January 2015 and November 2017 - had 121 games at The Hawthorns helm, winning 36 of them.

Speaking on Sky Sports News' transfer deadline day show, Pulis said that management has now passed him by and he spends his time with his family.

He said: "I'm 65 now. I had a really good run at it, management has passed me by now.

"I'm quite happy to help people, quite happy to give a little bit of advice here and there.

"I've always based my home down in Bournemouth. I had three wonderful children and never spent enough time with them but I've got seven grandchildren now.

"It's lovely to see them and be able to go out and watch the boys play football, and we have two in America and we visit them as much as possible."

In his time at Albion, Pulis led the Baggies to 14th, 13th and 10th placed finishes before he was sacked following a poor run in 2017.