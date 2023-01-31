Notification Settings

Aston Villa striker search going to the wire

By Matt Maher

Villa’s search for attacking reinforcements is heading into the final hours of the transfer window with one-time target Moussa Dembele likely to join Southampton.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery
An approach for the Lyon striker had been considered earlier in the month, but interest has cooled and the Saints were last night favourites for the 26-year-old’s signature.

Villa boss Unai Emery has made no secret of his desire to recruit an experienced forward following the £15million sale of Danny Ings to West Ham but attempts to land the club’s primary targets have so far been fruitless.

New signing Jhon Duran will be available for Saturday’s visit of Leicester but Ollie Watkins is the only senior, experienced striker on the books.

Villa yesterday confirmed the end of left-back Ludwig Augustinsson’s loan from Sevilla, while Kaine Kesler Hayden is among several youngsters likely to leave on loan.

