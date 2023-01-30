Carlos Corberan looking for West Brom midfield fix

Carlos Corberan (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies, who crashed out of the FA Cup at Bristol City on Saturday, are looking for up to two new recruits prior to tomorrow's 11pm deadline.

Head coach Corberan has yet to make any new signings as Albion boss with budget restrictions biting. The Spaniard has also insisted he has found the squad difficult to select exactly where to add to.

But it is understood he narrowed down the search to an extra central midfield option, with a potential loan for Nottingham Forest's former Huddersfield star Lewis O'Brien top of the agenda. Albion were still trying to progress that deal over the weekend with the deadline closing.

"We as a club are still working on this. Unfortunately we couldn't fix the needs before.

"But still we have time to fix the needs and cover what we need to cover, what we understand – me, with my club, with Ron (Gourlay), with Ian (Pearce) – what we have to cover.

"We still have the days to fix the points we need to fix.

"Of course, in my mind, I had one idea to improve the team. But after the situation with (Matt) Phillips of course we have lost one player probably till the end of the season and it's something we need to fix."

Winger Matty Phillips, a key part of Albion's impressive renaissance under Corberan, is set to miss the remainder of the season after surgery over the weekend on a serious quad muscle injury.

Corberan admitted that setback prompted the club to rethink their strategy this month and chase loan cover out wide.

The Spaniard will work closely with chief executive Ron Gourlay and head of recruitment Ian Pearce to get any deals over the line.

Corberan has not ruled out possible exits this month. Experienced defender Martin Kelly, 32, the free transfer at the end of last summer's window, was linked with a loan move to Championship rivals Wigan over the weekend under Latics' new boss Shaun Maloney.