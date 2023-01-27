West Brom's Carlos Corberan inspired by staff and working relationships

Carlos Corberan has praised the support of CEO Ron Gourlay

The 39-year-old leads five-time winners Albion into FA Cup fourth round action at Bristol City tomorrow and has opened up on the dynamic between himself, chief executive Ron Gourlay and head of recruitment Ian Pearce.

Gourlay, who appointed Corberan in October following lengthy talks, spoke of how the Spaniard ‘blew him away’ and reminded the former Chelsea CEO of a young Jose Mourinho during the interview process.

“I am enjoying a lot working with Ron and Ian Pearce, for example, the two people I was having meetings with during the process,” Corberan said. “They are very close to me and always try to support you in everything that you need.

“As a coach it makes your job easy, because sometimes in relations we can win energy – and sometimes with relations we can lose energy.

“But I am with people, not only as a part of the people with decisions here, the medical staff, communication staff, ground staff, everyone in this club for me has a lot of human values.

“That’s why as a coach you need to appreciate this because it’s very important to have people that always try to make the job in the best way to help the others.

“When you have this it is important and crucial. I can only give positive words of every member of West Bromwich staff and part of the club.”

Former Manchester United executive Gourlay, previously Reading’s CEO, is part of Albion’s technical board, which consists of Corberan and his backroom staff, recruitment chief Pearce and other non-football members.

Corberan laughed while recalling the moments before he took on his role at The Hawthorns, where he found Gourlay a fierce negotiator.

But the Spaniard added it provided an early insight into how Scottish chief Gourlay will fight doggedly for his club.

“Yes,” Corberan smiled when asked about the CEO’s driven character. “I am enjoying working with him.

“I didn’t enjoy working with him before we made the contract because he’s hard to work with!