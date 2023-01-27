The West Brom youngsters lost to other clubs

Isaiah Brown on his debut for Albion

Just days after Gourlay's comments rumours began to emerge that QPR and Wolves were keen to sign young full back Ethan Ingram - who has made just two first team appearances.

Ingram, who last played for Albion in the Carabao Cup defeat at Derby County, is coming into the final 18 months of his Albion deal and clubs are keen to take a look at the England youth international.

Over recent years the Baggies have developed a top reputation for bringing through young talented players - with many going on to make an impact in the first team.

However, if Ingram does leave then it wouldn't be the first time Albion have lost their young talents to other clubs.

Here is a look at some of the big talents that have left The Hawthorns in recent years to sign for other sides:

Tim Iroegbunam

The midfielder from Great Barr joined Albion as an eight year old and was one of the stand out players as he rose through the age groups.

As Albion came towards the end of the 2020/21 campaign - he made the bench for an away trip to Leeds and it looked as though he would be getting more first team opportunities.

However, just months later Villa swooped. Iroegbunam signed for Albion's rivals for an undisclosed fee - becoming one of the latest to make the move.

Many Albion youngsters were lost to Villa in that period - including the likes of Finn Azaz.

Louie Barry

If you're 16 and you are making headlines - you are some player.

And that is exactly what Louie Barry was. He came into the club aged six and rose all the way to the under 21s at the age of just 16.

Time was coming for Albion to offer Barry a deal - but the giants were circling.

Barcelona and PSG fought it out for his signature - and the former won and he became the first English player to join their academy.

When no compensation was paid to Albion they took the matter to the governing bodies - with Barcelona arguing they didn't have to pay because Barry had not been offered a scholarship.

Eventually they won and Albion received nothing.

Then in January 2020 - Barry returned to the West Midlands with Aston Villa - and has had spells on loan with Ipswich, Swindon and MK Dons.

Nathan Ferguson

Ferguson is one who could potentially fall into another category - as he did make a number of first team appearances.

He was thrust into the first team by Slaven Bilic as the first choice right back. He went on to play 21 times for the club - before leaving for Crystal Palace the following season but injuries have plagued his time at the club.

So far he has just one appearance to his name in the Premier League for The Eagles.

Morgan Rogers

Another player who drew a lot of excitement from those in and around the club.

He rose through the ages groups and made his one and only first team appearance as a substitute in a 2019 FA Cup replay against Brighton.

That summer he was gone.

Man City had seen enough of Rogers to prompt them to pay £8 million for his services.

The 20-year-old is yet to feature for City - and is currently on loan at Blackpool.

Tyler Roberts

Welsh youth captain Roberts was another who made headlines as a youngster.

But like Rogers, he featured just once for the Baggies before departing.

While at Albion and in the first team squad he had loan spells at Shrewsbury and Walsall - but featured just once in a Premier League game against Liverpool.

And his future then lay elsewhere, and Leeds paid £2.5 million to take him to Elland Road.

Izzy Brown

Albion signed Brown as a youngster from Leicester and he soon became one of their hottest academy prospects.

After a Premier League appearance, Chelsea had an offer rejected in July 2013 - before a month later confirming they had signed Brown.

Compensation was set to be decided by a tribunal and following the transfer then Albion owner Jeremy Peace considering scrapping the club's category one academy because the club were losing their best products for just nominal fees.

Brown has since had a number of loans before leaving Chelsea for Preston. Now at 26, he is without a club.

Jerome Sinclair

Sinclair is another who sits in a marginally different category.

He was a hot prospect from the word go at Albion and at the age of 14 he was signed by Liverpool.