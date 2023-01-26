Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

West Brom legend Tony 'Bomber' Brown keeps watchful eye at training ground

By Jonny DruryFootballPublished: Comments

West Brom's all time leading goalscorer and appearance maker Tony 'Bomber' Brown kept a watchful eye on Baggies training earlier this week.

Former player and club legend Tony "Bomber" Brown watches the first team training at West Bromwich Albion Training Ground on January 25, 2023 in Walsall, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
Former player and club legend Tony "Bomber" Brown watches the first team training at West Bromwich Albion Training Ground on January 25, 2023 in Walsall, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Head coach Carlos Corberan has revealed how he was looking to inspire his side by inviting the club legend along to the training ground.

It comes after Corberan had been doing his homework on the club's history and was introduced to Brown, 77, during his work as a matchday summariser for BBC WM.

And on Wednesday Brown did attend Albion's Walsall training base - and was pictured watching on as Corberan put his side through their paces.

Speaking about Brown earlier in January, and the influence he could have on the current players, Corberan said: "The other day I had the pleasure to meet Tony Brown, he won the competition the last time in ‘68.

“He is someone very special who has scored many goals for this club, being a midfielder, that is something even more interesting.

“It’s special when you can meet people that have been part of this history, you can only learn things.

“I was discussing with Ian (Skidmore, director of communications) about bringing Tony here and to meet him (again) and to share thoughts and experience with the players. Because the players can only learn from someone that has played for this club in a demanding period making something fantastic.

“The people like Tony that have made history in one club can only give you (positive) things, because you can only make history if you are very special.

“I said to him, the fact he was a midfielder increased the challenge (record goalscorer) he had in front of him!"

Football
Sport
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News