FA Cup: West Brom's three longest runs of the last 30 years

Kevin Phillips in action during the 2008 FA Cup semi final

Both Wolves and Villa were dumped out in the third round - leaving Walsall and Albion representing the West Midlands.

For Albion, they head to Bristol City on Saturday looking to advance into the fifth round - a position they have found themselves in a handful of times in recent years.

However, in the last 30 years the Baggies have advanced past the fifth round on just three occasions.

One came back in 2002, where a narrow defeat to Premier League opposition denied them a spot in the semi final - and the latest run to the quarter finals ended in ugly scenes at Villa Park.

Here is a look at Albion's best three FA Cup runs in the last 30 years:

2001/2002

By the time the FA Cup third round came around - Albion were riding on the crest of a Gary Megson wave and the Premier League was becoming a real possibility.

But he was going to take the FA Cup as serious as ever.

First up Neil Clement's spot kick and Andy Johnson's header saw Albion dump out Premier League opposition in Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

Then Clement's left foot from 12 yards knocked out Leicester City to set up a fifth round tie with Cheltenham Town.

Danny Dichio handed Albion a 1-0 win and just Fulham stood between Albion and a last four spot.

But Steve Marlet broke Albion hearts and knocked them out. The tears were soon wiped away though as Megson's men were promoted to the Premier League.

West Brom's Andy Johnson celebrates after scoring against Sunderland

2007/2008

Tony Mowbray enjoyed cup runs at The Hawthorns.

In his first season Albion reached round five and lost on penalties to Middlesbrough.

The following season he went one better and then some.

Albion started with a replay after they were held to a 1-1 draw at Charlton - with Ismael Miller netting.

Roman Bednar and James Morrison scored in a 2-2 draw at The Hawthorns - with Bednar then slotting home the winning penalty.

Bednar, Kevin Phillips and Robert Koren found the net in a 3-0 win at Peterborough in round four, before Bednar, Chris Brunt, Miller and Zoltan Gera were all on the scoresheet in a mauling of Coventry to set up a quarter final clash with Bristol Rovers.

It was Miller in the goals this time, as he hit three, Morrison grabbed one and Phillips capped off a 5-1 win.

Albion were well in with a shout of silverware as the last four were made up of three sides from outside the Premier League, alongside Barnsley and Cardiff.

But former Baggie Kanu broke Albion hearts as he scored the only goal of the game in a defeat to Portsmouth.

2014/2015

The next time Albion would reached the last eight came in 2015 and it was goals galore on that occasion.

Saido Berahino hit four as Albion thumped non league Gateshead 7-0 at The Hawthorns - before Victor Anichebe scored a brace in a fourth round 2-1 win over Birmingham.

Brown Ideye then led the way with a brace in a 4-0 win over West Ham in round five - with Morrison and Berahino getting the other goals.

That set up a mouthwatering tie with Aston Villa in the last eight.

But it wasn't to be for the Baggies as Fabian Delph and Scott Sinclair scored second half goals.

The game was marred late on by crowd trouble as some Baggies fans ripped out seats and threw them onto the pitch - while Villa supporters evaded the playing surface before the final whistle.