Carlos Corberan pushing West Brom players to physical limits

Carlos Corberan at West Bromwich Albion Training Ground on December 9, 2022 in Walsall, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The head coach buys heavily into fitness details, such as distance-covered during games, high-intensity runs and shorter, explosive bursts, and the figures are constantly monitored.

Corberan noted earlier on during his Hawthorns tenure that Albion were on top of running statistics and now insists dominance of those 'values' are a nod to his squad's commitment.

"Yes it's true (they are still positive) and it is very important to us to keep showing these physical values because it shows the physical commitment of the team," Corberan said.

"I think sometimes your commitment is not only when you compare with the opponent. Sometimes we compare with our average values and try to increase the average because every time we try to compete with the highest values.

"Sometimes you cover less high-intensity running but have to do more explosive running for the type of game you can be playing.

"But in this case I am very happy with the physical values of the team too."

Footballers' physical output is measured by GPS vests worn underneath their kit and clubs also use the statistics to assess conditions of the players, whether they are close to levels that could raise injury concerns.

Corberan detailed how different types of fixtures provide different demands – and it is important not to generalise fixtures which could vary from dominating the ball – 59 per cent possession in a 1-0 home win over Reading – to chasing opposition – Albion managed just 30 per cent of the ball at leaders Burnley last week.

"I think sometimes it depends about the type of scenario and game," added the head coach.

"Sometimes when you play a game in an attacking half and dominate the ball your values will not be too high because the ball is running more than you.

"When you need a more box-to-box game your values will increase, maybe the values will show you having a lot of transitions and that is something I do not want, for example.

"But when I see the team competing with high values it means we have the game under control with the ball and we were provoking things to happen with our running behaviours.

"At the same we have aggressive recovery running in defence to stop anything happening. The view of the GPS can only be (relevant) to the analysis of the game.