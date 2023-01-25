Wrexham back on top of table

Wrexham's Thomas O'Connor (right) celebrates

With title rivals Notts County having their match at Solihull Moors postponed because of the cold weather, the Red Dragons took full advantage to move ahead at the summit.

Tom O’Connor bundled home Wrexham’s opener just past the hour mark – an advantage that was doubled six minutes later when Ollie Palmer pounced on a rebound.

And Paul Mullin added a third in stoppage time – Wrexham’s 70th league goal of the season in just 27 matches – before making way to allow Andy Cannon to come on for his league debut.

That puts Wrexham three points ahead of Notts County, with both sides having played the same number of games.