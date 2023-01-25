Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wrexham back on top of table

FootballPublished: Comments

Wrexham returned to the top of the National League with a 3-0 win at Gateshead last night.

Wrexham's Thomas O'Connor (right) celebrates
Wrexham's Thomas O'Connor (right) celebrates

With title rivals Notts County having their match at Solihull Moors postponed because of the cold weather, the Red Dragons took full advantage to move ahead at the summit.

Tom O’Connor bundled home Wrexham’s opener just past the hour mark – an advantage that was doubled six minutes later when Ollie Palmer pounced on a rebound.

And Paul Mullin added a third in stoppage time – Wrexham’s 70th league goal of the season in just 27 matches – before making way to allow Andy Cannon to come on for his league debut.

That puts Wrexham three points ahead of Notts County, with both sides having played the same number of games.

The Red Dragons next turn their attention to the FA Cup fourth round when they host Sheffield Unted on Sunday afternoon.

Football
Sport

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News