Jacob Ramsey’s ready for Aston Villa tactical work

Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey and Cardiff City's Gavin Whyte

The club are without a fixture this weekend as the FA Cup fourth round takes place, affording Unai Emery’s side more preparation time.

Ramsey said: “We were disappointed to get knocked out of the FA Cup but now we have two weeks until Leicester at home.

“The boss can work on some tactics with us on the training ground.”

Villa secured Saturday’s 1-0 win over Southampton thanks to a Douglas Luiz free-kick that was turned home by Ollie Watkins and Ramsey was pleased to see the team’s training ground plans pay off. Ramsey added: “We work really hard in training on set-pieces with Austin (MacPhee) and the boss.