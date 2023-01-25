Carlos Corberan keeping tabs on West Brom duo

Cardiff City's Cedric Kipre

The duo are currently with Championship rivals Middlesbrough and Cardiff respectively having been granted season-long moves by former boss Steve Bruce.

Head coach Corberan has been in touch with midfielder Mowatt, 27, and defender Kipre, 26, about their performances on loan in Teesside and south Wales, as well monitoring loans such as highly-rated young centre-back Caleb Taylor, at Cheltenham, and left-back Zac Ashworth who has recently joined Burton.

"I had the discussion with the players who are on loan," Corberan said when asked about Mowatt and Kipre.

"For me it's important for them to know that I'm following them. I'm watching whether they're playing, or not playing, and a summary of the actions they do.

"It's important for me to analyse every player we have in the club.

"I usually spend a lot of time with the academy coaches talking about the growing of our young players.

"I spend time with (loans manager) Chris Brunt, who is in charge of the loans, to see what he's seeing because I like to have a look at the players.

"I had a previous conversation with them to let them know that I am following them."

Ivorian Kipre, the 2020 acquisition from Wigan, has been a regular for struggling Cardiff, where he has started 25 of 28 league fixtures. The Bluebirds are currently managerless and fourth-bottom.

Former Leeds and Barnsley star Mowatt has found regular minutes tougher to come by in the north east.

He has played 17 times – 16 in the league – but started just eight and not since October 22, two days before Michael Carrick's appointment. Mowatt turned out twice for Albion at the start of the season, meaning he cannot feature for another club this term if his parent club were looking at another loan.

Mowatt has another 18 months to run on the three-year deal he penned to reunite with ex-Barnsley boss Valerien Ismael in 2021.