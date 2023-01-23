Southampton 0 Aston Villa 1 - Player ratings

Emi Martinez
Two big saves, including one in stoppage time, yet his handling, positioning and awareness were arguably even more impressive. A top-class performance.
Commanding 8
Ashley Young
Another assured showing from Villa’s player of the season so far. Calm in possession and in the kind of form which makes him undroppable.
Cool 7
Ezri Konsa
Saw Ward-Prowse’s shot deflect off his foot and into the net before VAR intervened. Difficult to remember much else, always good for a defender.
Strong 8
Tyrone Mings
Another strong performance to add to his growing collection this season. Found himself pushing forward as Villa hunted their goal.
Leader 8
Alex Moreno
Might have got his first assist bar a Bailey slip in first-half stoppage time. Some nervy moments in defence but always committed.
Encouraging 6
Jacob Ramsey
Needed a strong performance with McGinn nearing a return and delivered one. Lacked the final pass or finish but drove Villa on.
Busy 7
Douglas Luiz
Delivered the free-kick from which Watkins headed the only goal. Used the ball well and showed a willingness to go on the offensive.
Assist 7
Boubacar Kamara
For a 10-minute period in the first half Southampton struggled to clear the ball beyond the France midfielder. Never flustered.
Control 7
Emi Buendia
No shortage of endeavour, but he will rue some passes which were overhit when he had the chance to set up team-mates. Replaced by Coutinho.
Nearly 6
Leon Bailey
Could have been walking away with the match ball, but squandered good chances either side of the break.
Misses 6
Ollie Watkins
Was enjoying a solid afternoon before becoming the match-winner. Got one chance and took it. A big goal.
Finish 7
substitutes
Philippe Coutinho 6 (for Buendia, 69), Matty Cash (for Bailey, 81), Leander Dendoncker (for Luiz, 88). Subs not used: K Young, Sanson, Chambers, Revan, Sinisalo (gk), Olsen (gk).