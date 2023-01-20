Southampton v Aston Villa - Match preview

Aston Villa's Matty Cash (left) and Bournemouth's Jordan Zemura

Emery will head to the south coast looking to continue the resurgence which has seen Villa win four out of six Premier League matches since he took charge in November.

But the Spaniard does not expect things to be straightforward against a Southampton which, while bottom of the table, have begun to show signs of life under their new boss, Nathan Jones.

The Saints have won their last three in all competitions, including a shock Carabao Cup victory over Manchester City. Their last league match, meanwhile, was a 2-1 win at fellow strugglers Everton which featured a trademark free-kick from captain James Ward-Prowse.

Villa know all too well about the England international’s ability after he scored two stunning goals when the Saints won 4-3 in the Midlands two seasons ago. Emery is also a fan.

“Maybe he’s the best player on set-pieces in the world,” he said. “I was speaking with Austin (MacPhee), our set-pieces coach, about how we will stop him.

“We will respect everyone in Southampton but from set-pieces we will have to be so clinical to stop them. We are also going to use our set-pieces to do good work against them.”

Villa have won both of their Premier League away matches under Emery after taking just two points from their first seven prior to his arrival.

Impressive though the transformation has been, the 51-year-old has the air of a man still far from satisfied.

The next two matches, with the visit of Leicester to follow on February 4, could define the outlook for the rest of the season.

Positive results in both would make Villa very real contenders for a top half finish, while a disappointing return could yet have them glancing over their shoulders again.

“At the beginning, when a new coach comes in, everybody reacts very well,” said Emery. “Being consistent in one month, two months, three months, six months, one year, two years, three years is very difficult.

“I want to be very demanding. I’m so happy because our reaction was very good from the players. We got victories and points that we needed in the table.

“I want to be so demanding to keep it up. In Southampton, it’s a new challenge and I’m not remembering the last two matches that we’ve played away and won; I’m remembering before why we didn’t get the points or performances away like I want.

“That is what I will repeat to help us improve and to be demanding.”

Matty Cash will return after missing the 2-1 win over Leeds through injury, while Ludwig Augustinsson should also be available and Leander Dendoncker is back after serving a one-match suspension.