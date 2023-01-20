Patience is key for West Brom boss Carlos Corberan in transfer window

Carlos Corberan during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round Replay between West Bromwich Albion and Chesterfield at The Hawthorns on January 17, 2023 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Hawthorns head coach explained Albion are yet to progress with incomings this month with a variety of reasons, including players’ current clubs, stumbling blocks.

Corberan also said he must be very specific to improve on the group he has been able to inspire recently.

“We still haven’t made any movement because we know making any movement is not easy when you have one group of players competing well and showing what they can do, you are very specific about the needs,” he said.

“Sometimes it takes more time to add, to find, or even you have to wait because it might not be what you want, it’s about what the market offers or the timing of the one target you have.

“There are still some days, every club would like to have every squad (done) on the first day of the market to use because we want to have the highest level of resources we can have to be as competitive as we can be.

“But I understand the timings and the football market is complicated – hopefully we will manage one.”

Meanwhile, Valerien Ismael has emerged as one of the favourites to become the new Cardiff City boss – just under a year since he was sacked as Albion head coach.

Ismael joined Albion in the summer of 2021 but after going 10 games unbeaten to start their Championship campaign, results began to drop.

Fans turned against the Frenchman for his style of play and he was eventually sacked in early February.

But a year on and after a spell in charge of Turkish giants Besiktas, Ismael could be set for a return to Championship football.

Currently Ismael is second favourite at 4/1 to land the job after the sacking of Mark Hudson – with former Cardiff boss Neil Warnock the front runner to land the role again.

Ismael’s former coach in Turkey, ex-Sunderland midfielder Dean Whitehead is currently in caretaker charge of the Bluebirds.