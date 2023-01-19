West Ham sign Aston Villa striker Danny Ings for £15 million

Aston Villa's Danny Ings

The 30-year-old has scored seven goals in all competitions this season but is being allowed to leave to boost funds for the January window.

Villa have already signed left-back Alex Moreno and striker Jhon Duran in deals worth £13m and £15m respectively but new boss Unai Emery is keen to strengthen further.

Earlier this month, Emery had claimed his plan was to keep Ings, who has scored five goals in his last eight Premier League appearances, following an approach from Everton to take the forward on loan.

But West Ham, desperate to boost their own strikeforce in a battle against relegation, approached with an offer large enough to tempt a rethink.

Ings joined Villa from Southampton for £25m in August 2021, just 24 hours before Jack Grealish was sold to Manchester City in a British record £100m deal.