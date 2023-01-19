West Brom's Jovam Malcolm: The hard work starts now

Jovan Malcolm of West Bromwich Albion celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 4-0 during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round Replay between West Bromwich Albion and Chesterfield at The Hawthorns on January 17, 2023 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies forward – a product of the club’s academy – was introduced to the action after an hour against Chesterfield at The Hawthorns on Tuesday and went on to head home the fourth and final goal of the night for Carlos Corberan’s side.

Malcolm, aged 20, said scoring at The Hawthorns on his debut was the best feeling ever and the adrenaline was running long after the game had finished.

Speaking to BBC WM, he said: “It is a great start and hopefully something I can build on.

“I have been a part of the club a long time and to score a goal on my senior debut was special.

“The gaffer has been amazing with me and clear on what he wants, which is for players to work hard when called on.

“All the support I’ve had from the players coming in and training with them has been amazing as well and they’ve made it easier for me to integrate with the rest of the squad.

Malcolm has scored four goals for the under-21s this season and had loan spells at Accrington and Solihull Moors last campaign.

“It’s just about working hard grafting every day and that hard work starts now,” he added.

“There is a long way to go but hopefully I will be called on again and the crucial thing is to be ready for it when I am.

“But nobody will be able to take away that debut goal from me and it was great to have the family present as well – they were probably just as thrilled as me.”