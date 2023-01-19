Jhon Duran confident he can cut it in Premier League ahead of Aston Villa move

Jhon Duran

The 19-year-old striker is poised to join from Chicago Fire in a deal which could eventually be worth nearly £18million.

Duran has travelled to the UK to undergo a medical and finalise personal terms, after Villa secured his release from the Colombia Under-20 squad ahead of the South American Championships.

The teenager, who began his career with Envigado in Colombia, scored eight goals for Chicago in the MLS last season.

He said: “I am very happy with the step I’ve taken, very happy to get to the best league in the world. For me it’s the most competitive, so it’s no secret to everyone. Villa is a very important club, I’ve heard it many times, and there are players with very good name and very talented. I’m happy to join this team.

“Nowhere is easy (to adapt) but with a bit of focus work and discipline I believe things will come.”

Duran was also asked about the prospect of playing with Argentina World Cup winner, Emi Martinez, at Villa Park.

He replied: “Everyone has something to teach, and I have to learn from everyone. Being a world champion is very important but he is just one more team mate.”