It’s onwards and upwards for buoyant West Brom

Conor Townsend (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies are not going away.

Not deterred by the deafening noise of financial and boardroom uncertainty off the pitch, not deterred by finding themselves 2-0 down after 10 minutes – this team are pushing on and on.

This was a different win for Carlos Corberan’s Albion.

It was only remotely similar to the 2-1 comeback success at Sunderland in December, the first game after the World Cup break.

The run of eight wins from nine Championship games prior to Kenilworth Road was built on a watertight rearguard. The Baggies’ backline was almost impenetrable – certainly from open play.

But this time Corberan’s ranks were given a shock. The script was ripped up and they were made to do it the hard way against a side in good form, punching above their weight in the division.

And they did so in consummate and impressive ease.

To come from two goals down and win is a rare feat, it should be savoured. Corberan will not want to see his side two goals down but they mounted the fightback as if it was a regular occurrence.

That is all down to the head coach and the influence he has enjoyed in two-and-a-half remarkable months. Corberan explained afterwards that two words helped inspire Albion at Luton, ‘insist’ and ‘resist’, as well as a Muhammad Ali analogy.

There is, of course, much more to it than that, but there is definitely something in the Spaniard simplifying things to devastating effect for his side.

Still, any lucky punters would have got serious odds on an Albion 3-2 win after 10 minutes.

Especially if that bet included the double goalscorers Jayson Molumby and Conor Townsend – the unlikely second-half quickfire heroes.

Midfielder Molumby had previously scored just once in 58 appearances for the club, while left-back Townsend’s first Baggies league goal – he had previously netted once in the FA Cup – came after four-and-a-half years and 133 games of trying.

An explosion of noise behind the goal where the pair both scored within two minutes will stay with those travelling fans for some time, and the players too. It is just reward for terrific recent improvement in the duo. Under Corberan’s guidance and nurturing they are doing their respective jobs excellently.

The turnaround would not have been achieved without Albion putting themselves on the board before the break.

And for that they have Daryl Dike, a tireless performer in the lone role on a miserable afternoon conditions-wise, to thank.

More onus and pressure was heaped on the American due to the retrospective suspension slapped to top scorer Brandon Thomas-Asante last week, and Dike delivered.

Having already cracked the woodwork with a header, Dike powered in behind on to Dara O’Shea’s fine pass to beat compatriot goalkeeper Ethan Horvath to the ball and find the corner. It kick-started the comeback.

Still, the confidence and ease with which Albion overcame their hosts was something to behold.

Most notable was the lack of panic. From 20 minutes onwards, after ex-Shrewsbury man Carlton Morris and former Walsall star Elijah Adebayo handed the Hatters a shock lead, Corberan’s men were comfortably the better side.

They settled, worked a foothold in the contest, began to move the ball quicker and then created several chances that should have led to an even earlier goal.

At 2-1 up Luton were crying out for the half-time whistle. Albion, though, under Corberan, will never panic. They knew they were the better side and simply continued where they left off.

Ironically, Rob Edwards’ hosts did manage to quell a constant barrage of attacks at their goal immediately after the restart, but Albion’s head coach’s early change of Grady Diangana for John Swift worked a treat.

Diangana went left, Matty Phillips,who had already played well, shifted to his more natural right and Jed Wallace shuffled to a more unusual central role.

Within another 10 minutes it was 3-2 to Albion and the visitors never looked back.

Despite the intensity Corberan brings to Albion – their running off the ball, their tempo with it, the head coach’s dramatic gesticulating from the touchline – there is a remarkable control and poise to their game.

A cool calmness. Unlikely to lose their heads. There is a clarity in the plan and, from which positive results help, a sheer confidence in what they are doing.

Most of the victories previously have been built on clean sheets, not conceding from open play. That proud run was ripped up as Alex Palmer picked the ball out of his net twice in 10 minutes.

Still, Corberan, who actually turned around to his staff at 0-0 after five minutes and remarked on a bright start, and Albion were not deterred in the driving Bedfordshire rain and tight Luton surroundings.