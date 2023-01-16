Aston Villa swoop for Colombian international forward Jhon Duran

Jhon Duran

The fee is understood to be £14.75million up front with a further £3m in potential add-ons.

Duran is currently in Colombia with the national under-20s side.

Full terms are yet to be finalised and a visa is still required, so he is unlikely to be registered in time to play against Southampton at the weekend.

The 19-year-old played 22 times for Chicago Fire in the MLS last year, scoring eight goals.

Born in Medellin, Duran broke through at Colombian side Envigado, making 45 senior appearances and scoring nine goals before earning his move to the USA.

In a statement, Villa said: "An agreement has been reached with Chicago Fire for the permanent transfer of 19-year-old striker, Jhon Durán.

"The deal is subject to the player passing a medical, agreeing personal terms and obtaining the necessary work visa."