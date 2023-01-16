Notification Settings

Aston Villa swoop for Colombian international forward Jhon Duran

By Russell Youll

Villa have swooped for teenage Colombia forward Jhon Duran after he impressed in US football with Chicago Fire.

Jhon Duran
Jhon Duran

The fee is understood to be £14.75million up front with a further £3m in potential add-ons.

Duran is currently in Colombia with the national under-20s side.

Full terms are yet to be finalised and a visa is still required, so he is unlikely to be registered in time to play against Southampton at the weekend.

The 19-year-old played 22 times for Chicago Fire in the MLS last year, scoring eight goals.

Born in Medellin, Duran broke through at Colombian side Envigado, making 45 senior appearances and scoring nine goals before earning his move to the USA.

In a statement, Villa said: "An agreement has been reached with Chicago Fire for the permanent transfer of 19-year-old striker, Jhon Durán.

"The deal is subject to the player passing a medical, agreeing personal terms and obtaining the necessary work visa."

Duran has also made three appearances for the Colombia senior side. He had been linked with a move to Everton and Benfica in the current transfer window.

Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

