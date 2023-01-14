Carlos Corberan hails West Brom 'mentality' after Luton comeback

Carlos Corberan during the Sky Bet Championship between Luton Town and West Bromwich Albion at Kenilworth Road on January 14, 2023 in Luton, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies launched themselves into the Championship's play-off places, climbing three spots to sixth, with a ninth win in 10 as the unbelievable run of form continued.

But they were made to work hard for it at Kenilworth Road where the hosts, who started the day a point better off than their visitors, raced into a 2-0 lead inside 10 minutes.

But Daryl Dike halved the deficit before half-time and the incredible turnaround was complete in two crazy second-half minutes after the hour. First Jayson Molumby hammered home from the penalty spot after a scramble before Conor Townsend scored his first league goal for the Baggies in tapping home at the back post.

Corberan said: "It was a game that was won by the mentality of the players because, after 10 minutes, we were losing 2-0.

"If you are down two goals, you can only change the result if you don't get frustrated, if you resist, and if you insist. The team did that very well today. They were insistent until we achieved the result that we needed.

"If we analyse the first 15 minutes, they had one corner they scored from and one individual finish; then they were two goals up.

"We had a corner that was an even better chance than theirs, but we didn't finish. There was another header chance in the first half, too. We had two clear chances, and we didn't score. They had two chances, and they scored.

"In these types of situations, you need to show the character and belief that you can change the game, and they put the spirit and work in. That was very important today."

Carlton Morris hammered home from distance to give Luton the lead on seven minutes before Elijah Adebayo thumped in a header on 10 minutes.

Corberan's side had made the brighter start before Morris' fine opener.