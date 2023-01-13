Unai Emery: I considered dropping Leon Bailey

Aston Villa's Leon Bailey (left) celebrates scoring their side's first goal

Bailey opened the scoring after just three minutes and then helped set up Emi Buendia for what proved to be the winner.

His performance came just nine days after he had left the Villa Park pitch in tears after missing an open goal in the 1-1 derby draw with Wolves.

Bailey then endured a difficult outing in the FA Cup defeat to Stevenage but Emery’s decision to keep faith paid dividends.

Asked if he had been close to dropping the Jamaica international, Emery replied: “Yes because when we played against Wolves he had two chances and we drew and he was thinking about his responsibilities to score.

“We were helping him, supporting him. We were as well trying to give him confidence to continue and to carry on with his work.

“Tonight was totally different. He participated in the first goal and the second goal.”

Villa rode their luck after Bailey’s opener, with new signing Alex Moreno producing a brilliant goal-line clearance to deny Rodrigo and goalkeeper Emi Martinez then saving from point-blank range from Jack Harrison.

After Buendia had doubled the lead, with a goal initially ruled offside before a VAR check, Patrick Bamford netted for the visitors to set up a nervy finish but Villa held on for their fourth win in six since Emery took charge.

“I’m really happy,” said Emery. “It was a tough match against a difficult team. Our performance tonight was different in the first half to the second half.

“The first half, I think, we deserved more and, in the second half, we decided on pushing for three points.