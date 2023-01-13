Aston Villa v Leeds: Unai Emery hopes Leeds feel full force of Villa backlash

Aston Villa's Leon Bailey battles with Stevenage s Carl Piergianni during the Emirates FA Cup third round match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Sunday January 8, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Villa. Photo credit should read: Tim Goode/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

The boss admitted his players owe supporters a performance after last weekend’s shocking defeat to League Two Stevenage.

But he insisted frustrations felt in the stands were shared in the dressing room and wants players to use those emotions as fuel for the return to Premier League action.

“Yes, they (the fans) were angry, but the players were angry as well,” said Emery. “We have to be together, we have to use this match to try and show different moves.

“We have the opportunity to show everybody we can change after our defeat. But it’s not only speaking about it, it’s working, taking responsibility, showing energy, being positive.

“When you’re making mistakes, you can become a little bit upset. That can transmit negative energy.

“I want to change it at the start. We have to stay calm and keep focused. In a bad moment, we have to stick to a game plan and use it with good energy.”

Emery blamed the defeat to Stevenage on Villa’s failure to take their chances and the boss has spent part of this week analysing his attack.

He referenced, once again, the opportunities missed by Leon Bailey during the 1-1 draw with Wolves prior to the Stevenage defeat. Bailey was also guilty of squandering several good openings during the Cup loss but Emery believes if the Jamaica international keeps getting into those positions, eventually the goals will come.

“We are creating chances but we are not scoring,” he said. “For example, Leon Bailey, we are showing everybody the chances we created and the opportunities to win the match against Wolves.

“In the first opportunity it was him and in the last opportunity was for him to win the match.

“We were using these (in analysis) to be positive. The first thing is to create chances, the second is to impose yourself on the opposition.

“When we were doing it I was thinking in a good way we have to help the strikers to take confidence and to continue working in this direction.

“When we are creating chances I am 100 per cent sure we will score more goals.

“We have to progress and learn as soon as possible. We need to work out certain tactical issues and also mentality. To learn with a bad experience but try and change for the future to make it a good experience.”

Skipper John McGinn will miss his third straight match as he continues to nurse a hamstring injury, while Leander Dendoncker is suspended following his sending-off against Stevenage.