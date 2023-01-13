Aston Villa urged to cancel controversial sponsorship deal

Aston Villa urged to cancel deal

The Telegraph reported earlier this week Villa had agreed a three-year deal with the Asia-based firm, which was dropped by Norwich City in 2021 over sexualised adverts featuring young women.

That has prompted a backlash from supporters, who accuse the club of “not holding itself to a high enough standard”.

A joint statement released on Friday by the Villa Supporters’ Trust, the AVFC Fans’ Consultation Group and anti-addiction charity Gambling with Lives cites reported comments made by chief executive Christian Purslow at last September’s Trust AGM, promising no gambling company would be the club’s front of shirt sponsor in the short-term.

Though it is not clear whether the deal will see BK8’s logo featured on shirt fronts or sleeves, fans are desperate to see the deal scrapped regardless. Villa’s existing front-of-shirt sponsorship deal, with car dealer Cazoo, is due to expire at the end of this season.

It is thought the club has offered to meet supporters later this month to discuss the deal.

The supporter statement reads: “While we appreciate that gambling firms typically pay above the average rate for Premier League shirt sponsorships, considering the club's promises we feel Aston Villa is not holding itself to a high enough standard, especially when it comes to the ethics of sponsorship arrangements.

“It also seems there is an element of opportunism in taking advantage of the serially delayed government white paper on gambling reform within football - notably the outlawing of gambling shirt sponsors.

“The message this arrangement sends to fans about our club's commitment to diversity, equality and inclusion, and indeed to the Aston Villa Women's team and all other females at the Club is unacceptable.

“Sexualising women to promote a gambling company and induce fans into betting is definitely not what Aston Villa Football Club is all about.

“Younger fans will also be unfairly penalised by this move. They will endure three seasons of exposure to harmful marketing, all the while unable to look like their Villa heroes in the same shirts they wear on the pitch.”

Norwich tore up their deal with BK8 in the summer of 2021 after it emerged the firm’s marketing on YouTube featured simulated sex acts with a sausage. BK8 apologised, rebranded itself and has since announced smaller partnerships with Crystal Palace, Burnley and Huddersfield.

News of Villa’s deal has emerged just weeks before the government will publish a long-awaited white paper on gambling reform.

Clubs have previously indicated they were open to a voluntary clampdown on gambling sponsors to avoid legislation but a planned Premier League vote on the matter was dropped last summer.