West Brom keeper Alex Palmer feels he has a 'lot to prove'

Alex Palmer of West Bromwich Albion during the Sky Bet Championship between West Bromwich Albion and Reading at The Hawthorns on January 2, 2023 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Homegrown goalkeeper Palmer, 26, has been a revelation since taking the Baggies No.1 spot between the sticks, especially since Carlos Corberan's late October appointment.

In the Baggies' last nine league games after Corberan tasted defeat in his opener, Palmer has recorded seven clean sheets and has not conceded from open play. He has only been beaten by a penalty at Sunderland and Coventry.

Palmer replaced David Button between the sticks in October after the latter struggled at times during Albion's horror opening to the Championship. Kidderminster-born Palmer, who joined Albion's academy in his mid-teens and turned pro in 2015, still does not see himself as 'number one'.

"Even still I don't see myself as number one, I still need to prove to people," admitted former England under-16 keeper Palmer.

"Not just for the team, but for me personally I'm ticking games off. I want to keep going game by game.

"We'll stand there at the end of the season and see where we are, but for me game by game. I just love what we're doing at the minute and I'm enjoying every moment."

Palmer was sent on seven loans away from The Hawthorns at six different clubs during his progression to the first team – right up to an emergency stint at second-tier rivals Luton last March, where he played twice.

More regular football came at Plymouth and Lincoln in the two previous seasons, where he firstly helped the Pilgrims to League Two promotion before a season in League One with the Imps under Michael Appleton.

Palmer last year signed a long-term Albion deal until 2026.

Explaining the impacts of his loans, he said: "It's obviously great – when you're playing for West Bromwich Albion, you know you're going to have games where you don't have too much to do, especially in the Championship. I think that's the main thing for us as a defensive unit is concentration.

"That's what I had with Plymouth and Lincoln as well. It stood me in great stead. Going back even further, I had spells (on loan) with Harriers and it was tough, don't get me wrong.