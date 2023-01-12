Notification Settings

West Brom boss Carlos Corberan nominated for Championship manager of the month

By Jonny DruryFootballPublished: Comments

West Brom's scintillating post World Cup break form has landed Carlos Corberan a manger of the month nomination for December.

Carlos Corberan of West Bromwich Albion at Technique Stadium on January 7, 2023 in Chesterfield, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)..
Carlos Corberan of West Bromwich Albion at Technique Stadium on January 7, 2023 in Chesterfield, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)..

The Baggies boss has overseen a sharp turnaround at The Hawthorns that began with three straight wins prior to the break.

After returning with a win over Sunderland, Albion went on to win four out of their five games in December, without conceding a goal from open play.

Wins over the Black Cats, Rotherham, Preston and Bristol City helped the Baggies earn 12 points throughout the month.

He has been nominated alongside Sheffield United's Paul Heckingbottom, former Albion manager and Sunderland chief Tony Mowbray and Burnley's Vincent Kompany.

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

