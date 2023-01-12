West Brom boss Carlos Corberan nominated for Championship manager of the month

The Baggies boss has overseen a sharp turnaround at The Hawthorns that began with three straight wins prior to the break.
After returning with a win over Sunderland, Albion went on to win four out of their five games in December, without conceding a goal from open play.
Wins over the Black Cats, Rotherham, Preston and Bristol City helped the Baggies earn 12 points throughout the month.
He has been nominated alongside Sheffield United's Paul Heckingbottom, former Albion manager and Sunderland chief Tony Mowbray and Burnley's Vincent Kompany.