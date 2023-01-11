The loan market: Four potential moves West Brom could make in the transfer window

James Garner of Nottingham Forest and Alex Mowatt of West Bromwich Albion during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Nottingham Forest at The Hawthorns on November 26, 2021 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/WBA FC via Getty Images).

Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis O'Brien is one name linked with a potential loan move to The Hawthorns - having also been rumoured to have attracted interest from the club in the past.

In recent seasons a lot of Albion's mid season business has come in the form of loans - or free agents, with the odd transfer fee paid.

A number of other clubs in Albion's position will be scouring the loan market at the moment - looking for potential Premier League youngsters needing first team minutes, as well as more experienced players who have found game time restricted.

Here is a little look at what is out there and some of the potential talent Albion could look at.

James Garner - Everton

The Manchester United product rose to prominence after his impressive spell at Nottingham Forest.

The 21-year-old enjoyed back to back spells at the City Ground - and turned out over 40 times as Forest won promotion back to the top flight.

That prompted a £9 million move to Goodison Park but he has so far failed to make a big impact, played just six times.

Kaide Gordon - Liverpool

The 18-year-old is the latest of a string of players off the Anfield production line.

The winger/attacking midfielder is highly thought of on the Red half of Merseyside - and has made five appearances since joining the club in 2021 in a £1 million move from Derby County.

He has been linked with a move out on loan to gain experience - but so far nothing has materialised.

Kaide Gordon of Liverpool and George Nurse of Shrewsbury Town.

Josh Onomah - Fulham

Onomah's name will be etched into the failed deadline day that saw Albion miss out on two key signings.

The former Spurs and Villa midfielder has played just twice this season - and could still be one Fulham want to move off their wage bill.

Given Albion don't have huge strength in depth - he could be another one they go back in for.

Matheus Pereira of West Bromwich Albion and Josh Onomah of Fulham.

Jamal Lowe - AFC Bournemouth

Another one who has seen his game time this season restricted to just one game.

The winger, who rose from non-league before getting high profile moves joined the Cherries in 2021 - after a stunning season for Swansea.