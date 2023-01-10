Notification Settings

Aston Villa agree £12.5m fee for Alex Moreno - Reports

By Russell Youll

Villa have agreed a fee in the region of £12.5million for Real Betis full-back Alex Moreno, according to reports today.

The 29-year-old is set to become Unai Emery's first signing as Villa boss, having taken over after the sacking of Steven Gerrard in October.

Moreno has impressed at Betis in La Liga anddid not travel with the rest of their squad for their Spanish Super Cup clash with Barcelona as he awaited the green light to travel to the UK.

Sky Sports today reported that a fee had been agreed with Betis with personal terms unlikely to present a problem.

Moreno is an attacking wing-back who can also operate on the left side of midfield. He has made 88 La Liga appearances for Betis since joining in 2019, scoring 11 goals.

His impending arrival will put pressure on current first-choice left-back Lucas Digne, a January transfer window signing from Everton a year ago in a deal worth up to £25m.

