Aston Villa's Leon Bailey’s backedafter horror miss cost three points

Aston Villa's Leon Bailey attempts a shot on goal during the Premier League match at Ashton Gate, Birmingham. Picture date: Wednesday January 4, 2023.

The forward missed an open goal in stoppage time which would have given Villa all three points in Wednesday’s clash with Wolves.

Bailey has struggled for form and fitness since a £25million move from Bayer Leverkusen in 2021 but Emery still feels he is performing for the claret and blues.

The boss said said: “I’m happy with him.

“He was crying but it is good because he was feeling.

“He was taking responsibility to score and he didn’t do it.

“He can feel this responsibility. I’m very happy with his commitment and performance, he was playing inside and outside.

“It was good to learn more with him.

“At the end we had chances to score and win with a huge opportunity with Leon Bailey, we can be happy because we created it.

“They (the players) were supporting him and trying to improve for the next matches when he will have the same chances.”

Bailey wrote on Instagram: “I am really sorry Villans, I feel at blame for not coming away with all three points tonight.

“It’s really hard to take and I’m very disappointed in myself.