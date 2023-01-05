West Brom's Jayson Molumby happy to listen and learn from Carlos Corberan

West Bromwich Albion's Jayson Molumby during the Sky Bet Championship match at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich. Picture date: Thursday December 29, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER West Brom. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire...RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications..

The Albion midfielder, 23, is enjoying some fine form of late as Corberan’s resurgent side continue to power up the Championship following their woeful start.

Molumby, who made his loan a £900,000 permanent move to The Hawthorns last summer, has been a regular in the Spanish head coach’s midfield and has caught the eye in recent weeks with performances full of relentless energy.

The former Brighton youngster, a full Republic of Ireland international, has already clocked up 26 Albion appearances this term and admits learning from Corberan’s detailed one-on-one coaching has really benefitted his game.

“That’s been massive for me, I’m at the age, 23, where I can learn so much,” Molumby said of Corberan’s influence in the head coach’s first couple of months, when speaking to BBC WM.

“That’s been valuable for me, the manager does a lot of clips, one-to-one meetings, to try to improve your game, which is massive for us.

“And at 23 I’m going to listen with open ears and try to take as much as I can on board.”

The midfielder expanded: “It’s probably multiple things to be honest!

“He’s trying to help everyone, not just myself, the team, little things I can do better to help the team and help myself.

“It’s all collective and we just listen to try to improve.

“I want to try to get better, I think all of us do.

“I think the manager has helped that for a lot of the players. It’s obviously hard to play well when you’re going through such a bad period, and everything is a struggle.

“But I think it’s easier to play well when you’re winning games.”

Striker Brandon Thomas-Asante is another who has highlighted the influence Corberan has had using detailed and historic video clips.

Molumby’s reputation is burgeoning at The Hawthorns with all-action performances at the heart of Corberan’s midfield, alongside another in-form star in Okay Yokuslu.

The duo have, for the most part of late, kept Taylor Gardner-Hickman and Jake Livermore out of starting contention. The latter, club captain, has not made the squad since the resumption following the World Cup break.

“I think maybe we’ve just got a nice little balance in there,” added the midfielder.

“There’s obviously lads that have come in when I’m on the bench and have done brilliant.

“Rotherham at home, I was out and there was Swifty and Rogic, everyone has their part to play, it’s going to need everyone.