Unai Emery: No desire to see Danny Ings leave Aston Villa

Aston Villa's Danny Ings celebrates scoring

Ings came off the bench to earn Villa a point after they had fallen behind to Daniel Podence’s early opener.

The 30-year-old is the club’s top scorer this season but has started just once since Emery replaced Steven Gerrard as manager.

Reports this week claimed Villa were prepared to listen to offers for the former England international but Emery said: “I spoke with some players about the opportunity to leave but not with him (Ings).

“Today I think the first player who leaves is Cameron Archer (to Middlesbrough on loan) but I didn’t speak to Danny about it. The idea is to keep him in the squad."

Pressed on whether Villa had received any offers for a player who joined them for £25million in 2021, Emery replied: "I don't know, the club hasn't told me anything.