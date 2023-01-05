Leon Bailey: I will have a sleepless night after Aston Villa miss

Leon Bailey

The Jamaica international looked certain to be the West Midlands derby match-winner when he rounded keeper Jose Sa in the final minute of stoppage time – but his finish wide.

Bailey, who left the pitch in tears, posted an apology to supporters on Instagram shortly after the match.

It read: “I am really sorry Villans. I feel at blame for not coming away with all 3 points tonight.

“It’s really hard to take and I’m very disappointed in myself. Surely will be very difficult to sleep tonight but I’ll try to keep my head up.

“Thank you for the great support tonight. UTV.”

Villa boss Unai Emery attached no blame to the winger after the first draw of his Villa reign.

His team had been trailing to Daniel Podence’s 12th minute opener and looked out of sorts before a late rally saw Danny Ings equalise.

"I'm happy with him, he is crying but it is good because he is feeling,” said Emery. “He was taking responsibility to score and he didn't do it.

"It is something to improve, I'm very happy with his comm and per, he was playing inside and outside. it was good to learn more with him.

“At half-time the players were upset. We were speaking in the dressing room that we have to be together and stay calm when the first 45 minutes didn't work like we were playing.

“I can be happy after the second half and after we finished the first half but disappointed as well. we have to improve more than we are doing with possession, how we can impose with our positioning.