Chesterfield hoping for a West Brom 'off day' ahead of FA Cup clash

Carlos Corberan takes his in form Albion to Derbyshire on Saturday to face Chesterfield - who are fighting for promotion at the top of the National League.

Albion, who don't have a good record in recent seasons in the FA Cup, have won eight out of ten games under Corberan.

It isn't known whether the Spaniard is planning to make wholesale changes to his side for the clash - but Webb believes whatever side Albion put out his men will have to be on their game.

He said: “We have to be on our game - it’s as simple as that. We have to hope that they aren’t on their game as well. If that happens, then anything could happen.

“We were going through the entire Chelsea side last season trying to think who would be playing. It turned out that it was practically full strength. We will do the same with West Brom and expect a tough game either way.

“I think we are expecting changes - they might decide to stick with their team. They are flying at the moment, and whatever team they put out will be a strong side.

“You’ve got to give credit to their manager. Myself and Gary went to watch them against Reading recently and they are a good team. You can tell by the vibe around the Hawthorns.

“One thing about this group of lads is that they are a good group. There’s always going to be a spring in their step. I don’t think they will admit, but I’m sure they are excited.