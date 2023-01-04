Wolves v Aston Villa: The key battles across the pitch in derby collision

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Saturday April 30, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Villa. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Through the defence, midfield and forward areas, both teams will need to win their individual battles in order to secure the win and we’ve taken a look at where some of the key battles could occur.

Kamara v Neves

Midfield will be a huge talking point tomorrow and the battle between Boubacar Kamara and Ruben Neves will be intriguing.

With Villa’s injury issues in the middle of park, Kamara is almost certain to start, while skipper Neves is a mainstay in the Wolves side.

Away from home, Wolves will need to be aggressive in midfield and create the space for Neves to dictate the game – which will give them the best chance of picking up a result.

For Villa, Kamara could be the perfect player to stay tight to Neves and keep him quiet.

Watkins v Collins

Ollie Watkins has been in fine form with a goal and an assist in his last two games.

Wolves have struggled defensively, but Nathan Collins put in an improved display against Manchester United, and he will need an equally good game to stop Watkins.

In a team that does not score many goals, keeping a clean sheet could be essential for Wolves.

Podence v Young

Ashley Young is enjoying a purple patch at right-back, despite now being 37 years old.

Daniel Podence has started on the left flank in the last two games and, if he keeps his place, will be key to any Wolves success.

When the winger finds his stride in a game, he often finds space and causes problems, but he is too inconsistent.

If Young can get tight on him early in the game, and put in some heavy tackles, Podence could retreat into his shell.