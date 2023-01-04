Notification Settings

Wolves v Aston Villa: The key battles across the pitch in derby collision

By Liam Keen

In a West Midlands derby, key battles across the field will determine which team takes the bragging rights.

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham.
Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham.

Through the defence, midfield and forward areas, both teams will need to win their individual battles in order to secure the win and we’ve taken a look at where some of the key battles could occur.

Kamara v Neves

Midfield will be a huge talking point tomorrow and the battle between Boubacar Kamara and Ruben Neves will be intriguing.

With Villa’s injury issues in the middle of park, Kamara is almost certain to start, while skipper Neves is a mainstay in the Wolves side.

Away from home, Wolves will need to be aggressive in midfield and create the space for Neves to dictate the game – which will give them the best chance of picking up a result.

For Villa, Kamara could be the perfect player to stay tight to Neves and keep him quiet.

Watkins v Collins

Ollie Watkins has been in fine form with a goal and an assist in his last two games.

Wolves have struggled defensively, but Nathan Collins put in an improved display against Manchester United, and he will need an equally good game to stop Watkins.

In a team that does not score many goals, keeping a clean sheet could be essential for Wolves.

Podence v Young

Ashley Young is enjoying a purple patch at right-back, despite now being 37 years old.

Daniel Podence has started on the left flank in the last two games and, if he keeps his place, will be key to any Wolves success.

When the winger finds his stride in a game, he often finds space and causes problems, but he is too inconsistent.

If Young can get tight on him early in the game, and put in some heavy tackles, Podence could retreat into his shell.

Wolves have limited creativity in their side and Podence is often involved whenever Wolves do pick up a result – with his Boxing Day equaliser helping the club to a win over Everton.

Liam Keen

By Liam Keen

Sports Reporter

Wolves correspondent at the Express & Star.

