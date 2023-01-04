Comeback pain is still hurting Aston Villa says skipper John McGinn

Aston Villa's John McGinn stands dejected following the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Saturday October 16, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Villa. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Wolverhampton

Villa were two goals up and cruising when they last hosted their West Midlands rivals in October 2021 only to concede three times in the closing stages and fall to a defeat which had major implications on their short-team future, with Dean Smith sacked as head coach three weeks later.

Nearly 14 months on and a couple of bosses down the line, McGinn has not forgotten.

“The last time we played them at Villa Park they came back and stung us, which certainly hurt,” said the skipper.

“It is in the back of mind and it will be in the back of other players’ minds.

“We need to turn up on Wednesday, that is for sure.”

Villa, who were also beaten 2-1 in last term’s reverse fixture at Molineux, enter tonight’s match as favourites after winning three of their first four Premier League matches under Unai Emery to ease seven points clear of the relegation zone and within striking distance of the top half.

Wolves, by contrast, remain deep in trouble but have shown signs of improvement under their new boss, Julen Lopetegui, winning just their third match of the season at Everton to climb off the foot of the table before Saturday’s narrow 1-0 defeat at home to Manchester United.

McGinn and his team-mates watched the latter while travelling to London ahead of their 2-0 victory at Tottenham and the Scotland international was impressed with what he saw.

He said: “Wolves are down the bottom at the moment but they also have a top manager who has come in, who has coached at the top level.

“We watched the game the other day and they were right in the game for large spells.

“It is a derby match we need to be right up for. I am sure they will be as up for it as we are.