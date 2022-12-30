Philippe Coutinho takes aim at ‘lies’ over his Aston Villa future

Aston Villa's Philippe Coutinho rues a missed chance during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Friday September 16, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Villa. Photo credit should read: Martin Rickett/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

The Brazilian’s future has been the subject of a number of reports since the departure of former boss Steven Gerrard.

Coutinho was signed from Barcelona by Gerrard initially on loan last January with the move being made permanent in the summer on a four-year contract.

However, when Gerrard was sacked by Villa in October, reports surfaced claiming Coutinho had been unsettled by the departure of his former Liverpool team-mate and that he was seeking a move away during the January transfer window.

A return to his homeland was mooted as a possibility with Corinthians said to be interested but the 30-year-old has now insisted he is happy in the Midlands and has never looked to move away.

In an Instagram post, the midfielder said: “In the last few days I’ve seen a lot of news with my name but so far, okay, the problem is now that some lies have started and I’m here to clarify.

“NEVER and at any moment had any kind of conversation of mine asking to leave the club, because I’m happy here and my family too.

“My only focus now that I’m recovered from the injury is to work at the maximum every day, to play in a high level and help the club and my team mates to achieve our goals.”

Coutinho was back in action for Villa in their 3-1 Boxing Day defeat to former side Liverpool as a late substitute replacing Leon Bailey.

He had been out of action for a number of weeks before the World Cup break having suffered a thigh muscle injury.

The playmaker has struggled to make a mark this season having failed to score or register an assist in 13 appearances, including six starts for Villa this term.

However, speaking about the Brazilian last week, new boss Unai Emery said Coutinho had been training well and looking to impress.

“Coutinho had two or three training sessions when I arrived here. He trained very good, very good. He was very excited to try to show me and show us his best qualities,” said Emery.