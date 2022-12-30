Garry Thompson: Aston Villa must keep faith in Ollie Watkins

Watkins has netted in each of his last two appearances to double his tally for the season but been criticised by some sections of the fanbase for missing chances, most notably in the 3-1 Boxing Day defeat to Liverpool.
But former striker Thompson has seen signs the 26-year-old is close to finding the form which saw him finish Villa’s top scorer the past two campaigns.
He told the Express & Star: “All strikers work off confidence and at the moment I look at Ollie Watkins and don’t see a player who is short on it.
“Yes, he missed chances against Liverpool but he did also score and had another effort ruled out for offside.
“He might not be as clinical as everyone would like but I think the supporters need to stick with him. He’s proven over the last couple of seasons he can score goals at this level.”