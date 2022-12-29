West Brom v Preston - Match preview

Brandon Thomas-Asante (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The head coach is passionate on his running stats and has noted that the resurgent Baggies are out-working opposition during their fine run of form.

Tonight brings the latest test for tireless Albion with Preston North End at The Hawthorns as ninth hosts 13th, with Corberan’s men trailing their visitors by two points.

The Spaniard, speaking after his side saw off Bristol City with ease on Boxing Day, revealed Albion had out-run all of their opponents since action returned after the World Cup break – including the late 1-0 defeat at Coventry.

“I told the truth!” Corberan said of his comments about feeling tired watching his players from the technical area.

“Yes, all the merit is to the mentality of the group of players, that they are working (on) a lot of things too.

“To perform well and to win the games, even in one difficult game like the previous one, the team was running more than the opponent, even last week.

“It means – I don’t know the stats from Boxing Day – but against Sunderland, Rotherham the team was running more than the opponent and Coventry is the same.

“If you run the most you can play well or play bad, but if you run a lot you commit to the situation.

“This is what I am watching and I am pleased that I can reinforce with the attitude they are playing with, with the positive results.”

Albion have been busier than most in the second tier this Christmas.

Last week’s game in hand at Coventry meant a run of five games in 18 days, with most playing just four.

It is little wonder the head coach, 39, is also feeling the pace as he looks to inspire his side into the Championship promotion mix.

Corberan is a bundle of energy from the touchline.

He seldom stops gesticulating and encouraging, primed on his toes and frantically engaging with staff colleagues and players.

The former Huddersfield boss, who remarkably led the unfancied Terriers to the play-off final last season, knows too well that nothing less than maximum effort and work rate is enough to be successful in a division where the the margins are so slim – with just a few points separating fifth and 16th.

“The running doesn’t mean you are playing well or bad,” Corberan added.

“It means you are ready to compete with the necessary efforts needed to compete in the Championship, that’s what I am watching with the players.”

Ryan Lowe’s visitors Preston, who comfortably saw off Steve Bruce’s Baggies 1-0 in early October, have lost two home games on the spin.