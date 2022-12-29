In pictures: When Brazilian legend Pele made a visit to Cannock

Pele at the Premier Suite, Cannock. .

The legendary striker died following a battle with colon cancer - and had been admitted to hospital a month ago.

His status across the football world is up there with the best - having had success for both club and country.

And back in 2016 he came to the West Midlands - to recall his famous stories for an audience in Cannock.

The event was held at Bar Sport in Cannock where the global icon talked about his youth, his footballing career and his life after the game.

Check out some of the pictures from Pele's visit to the region:

Pele arriving at the venue .

Pele with girls and Scott Murray, owner of Bar Sport. .

Football legend Pele with Scott Murray, owner of Bar Sport. .

Pele chatting to Paul Burrell, who hosted the event. .