Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

In pictures: When Brazilian legend Pele made a visit to Cannock

By Jonny DruryFootballPublished: Comments

Football is in mourning following the news Brazilian legend Pele has died - aged 82.

Pele at the Premier Suite, Cannock. .
Pele at the Premier Suite, Cannock. .

The legendary striker died following a battle with colon cancer - and had been admitted to hospital a month ago.

His status across the football world is up there with the best - having had success for both club and country.

And back in 2016 he came to the West Midlands - to recall his famous stories for an audience in Cannock.

The event was held at Bar Sport in Cannock where the global icon talked about his youth, his footballing career and his life after the game.

Check out some of the pictures from Pele's visit to the region:

Pele arriving at the venue .
Pele at the Premier Suite, Cannock. .
Pele with girls and Scott Murray, owner of Bar Sport. .
Football legend Pele with Scott Murray, owner of Bar Sport. .
Pele at the Premier Suite, Cannock. .
Pele chatting to Paul Burrell, who hosted the event. .
Football legend Pele at the Premier Suite, Cannock .
Football
Sport
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News