Aston Villa hope to have Jacob Ramsey back soon

Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey

The 21-year-old has returned to training could be back in time to face Wolves next Wednesday, though the FA Cup third round tie at Stevenage the following Sunday is more likely.

Ramsey enjoyed a strong start under Unai Emery prior to the World Cup break and is viewed as a key player by the Spaniard, as he looks to transform Villa into a top half Premier League team.

Defender Jan Bednarek has, meanwhile, been touted for a possible January return to parent club Southampton.

The Poland international joined Villa on a season-long loan after £26million summer signing Diego Carlos suffered a serious knee injury but has played just 86 minutes in two appearances.