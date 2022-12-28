West Brom boss Carlos Corberan wants to add quality in January window

Carlos Corberan during the Sky Bet Championship between Bristol City and West Bromwich Albion at Ashton Gate on December 26, 2022 in Bristol, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies boss said, despite a sizeable senior squad of 24 players, the club are looking to add reinforcements as opposed to allowing players to leave.

Corberan, though, while maintaining he holds clear and regular dialogue with chief executive Ron Gourlay and head of recruitment Ian Pearce, admitted players will be free to move on if they wish to seek more regular football.

Albion’s transfer plans next month, certainly from the outside, look up in the air while it remains to be seen whether controlling shareholder Guochuan Lai’s £4.95million loan will be repaid before the deadline of December 31. Corberan has stated his confidence in the squad’s quality and depth, but it is thought he will look to strengthen.

“So far, I am honest, I always give my views about the team, different level of players, the point we can be stronger, and they talk to me about the different possibilities how we can be stronger, that can give us one step more in the league for the team,” said Corberan, who was tight-lipped when asked on a budget to use next month.

“That is everything I am focused with, to share my views with my club about which players I consider show the character I want, the personality I want, and to see if there is any area of improving.

“But like I told you, and I have to be honest, we have a group of players where it is not easy to make a transfer.

“Because for me this club did a very good job in the summer with the recruitment of players, it means in the club we have a very competitive group of players for the Championship.”

Corberan referenced the versatile Adam Reach and captain Jake Livermore as unfortunate victims of Albion’s full squad with the pair among those to be left out of late due to squad selection.

The head coach said of his relationships with Albion transfer decision-makers: “We have a good relationship, a good level of communication, that is the key in the club, before I arrive here I had a conversation with Ian Pearce and Ron.

“And from my first day here we are working together on this pitch.

“So my level of communication with both is day-by-day or a minimum two or three times per week. We always talk and review everything because for me the togetherness makes us stronger.

“Now we are more focused to see if we need any position to reinforce more than any type of exit.