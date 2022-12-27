Tyrone Mings wanting better from Aston Villa

Tyrone Mings in action against Liverpool

Unai Emery suffered the first Premier League loss of his reign as Villa failed to take their chances and gifted their opponents too many golden opportunities to score.

Goals from Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk gave the Reds a 2-0 half-time advantage and though the hosts rallied impressively, pulling a goal back through Ollie Watkins, teenager Stefan Bajcetic netted late on to kill off the fightback.

After the match Mings said: “Tonight is frustrating because we didn’t manage to put the ball in the net as much as we’d have liked.

“But that’s not me saying the attackers need to be better because we should’ve defended better as well.

“We conceded some poor goals. They’re a fantastic team but any team, if you give them that amount of chances, are going to score at some point.