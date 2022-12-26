Sir Bobby Robson inspires West Brom boss Carlos Corberan

Bobby Robson (left)

Spaniard Corberan, 39, stated ‘the first 90 minutes are the most important’ and admits his love for the timeless quote while speaking about how he tries to help and support his players’ growth.

The head coach, whose side are in Championship Boxing Day action at Bristol City today, referenced the World Cup final between Argentina and France, Coventry’s spurning of a 3-0 lead to draw with Swansea recently and even how Albion’s comfortable 3-0 win over Rotherham two Saturdays ago could have changed in one moment.

“It’s not important if the team was playing well or bad, one goal changes one game,” Corberan said.

“Coventry was competing really well, I saw the game, and after one goal forget it, the game is changed.

“The final was the same. Argentina was dominant and one goal changed the game – everything can happen. That’s why football players need to be strong mentally, need to play with strong mentality, in every moment.

“To don’t give up when you are at the back to never relax when you are in front. Those two aspects are key in football.

“You know what you need to do when you concede one goal and unbalance your (game) and create doubts, the emotion of the game is very, very important.”

Robson, who died in 2009, made 257 appearances across seven years at The Hawthorns before a legendary career in management with Ipswich, England, on continental Europe and lastly Newcastle. Corberan admits the phrase struck a chord with him.

Corberan said: “How you react to one individual mistake that cause one goal, these things are difficult things to teach.

“I think it’s important to talk with the players to realise this, to support them and help them to react and manage different moments.

“The other day, maybe Asante doesn’t score the penalty (against Rotherham), a big chance, they score one goal and it’s a whole different game. The same decisions, same subs, same everything, yet we talk about something totally different.

“That’s why we need to play with the same determination from the first second until the last one.

“Like one coach said one time ‘the first 90 minutes of one game are the most important ones’ and it’s true – the first 90 minutes plus extra-time.