Carlos Corberan's wife pulls no punches when analysing West Brom performances

Family man Carlos Corberan with his baby son at his final home game as Huddersfield Town manager

Carlos’ significant other, Vanesa, is also her husband’s biggest supporter but pulls no punches when it comes to tactical discussions and analysing the head coach’s performance.

Corberan, 39, hailed his wife as ‘very clever’ and ‘surprising’ with her knowledge of the game. He added she has yet to miss one of his matches, mostly from the television.

The couple this year celebrated the birth of their first child, a son, and Mrs Corberan and Corberan junior have not been able to take in a Baggies game in-person yet. Corberan’s son was paraded around the Huddersfield Town pitch at the end of last season, where the head coach was still in charge.

Corberan was asked to analyse the difference in the feeling among the Albion squad since his appointment almost two months ago when he opened up about his role as a ‘problem-solver’ – and discussions in his own household.

“To be honest, no, because for me the key when things to do when things are not working well and working well is to insist every game gives you things to insists and things to improve,” said Corberan.

“For me the key is to analyse this more than the results, from the kick-off the things we did well, things we didn’t do enough.

“Maybe one game you wouldn’t suffer the consequence but maybe one day yes.

“For me the mistake when winning is to not be watching things that can affect you, you need to see what you did well – and keep improving – and what you didn’t do well and keep improving or fix, immediately. The sooner the better.

“When the situation appears we know how to solve it, every opponent is going to challenge.

“Football is a competition, the opponent tries to make their strengths and create you problems. We try to create problems for the opponents and they try to create problems for us.

“Always the world is full of problems. I said to my wife that my work is solving problems, every time.

“Because when you’re watching the opponent you are watching what they can do and which problem they can create. You try to create problems for them too but it isn’t always obvious. It’s impossible to relax in football. Football is impossible to relax – impossible!

“The next game you want to win. It doesn’t matter if you win before, or draw or lose, it’s the same. The key is what we need to do well, what is the first XI , what it’s important you do to face the next opponent in the best you can face. So I don’t understand what it is to relax.”

So work chat sometimes follows the Baggies head coach back into the Corberan household?

“Sometimes yes, sometimes my wife is teaching me many things in football! He laughed.

“She always is right – always.

“She’s very clever, she surprises me a lot, I can tell you this.”

Asked if his wife and son have been able to watch games, the Spaniard added: “Still no, she will do but it’s not been much time since we arrived here.

“But she watches every game on the TV, always, she never misses one game, never.

“And after this I have to admit when I’m doing something wrong.