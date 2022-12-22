Two Aston Villa VAR calls found to be incorrect

Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz is sent off by referee Michael Oliver during the Premier League match at Craven Cottage, London. Picture date: Thursday October 20, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Fulham. Photo credit should read: John Walton/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

The independent panel, which is made up of three former players and one representative of the Premier League and the Professional Game Match Officials Board (PGMOL), looks over all the key match incidents over a weekend and reports back to clubs indicating where mistakes have been made.

And it has been found that out of 48 VAR interventions this season, 42 have been correct with six deemed to have been incorrect with Villa featuring in two of the wrong calls.

Lucas Digne was judged to have handled the ball in the box in the 55th minute of Villa's 3-1 loss at Crystal Palace following an intervention from VAR - but the panel deemed the decision to be wrong.

And Douglas Luiz's red card for violent conduct in the 3-0 defeat at Fulham, which proved to be Steven Gerrard's final game in charge, was found to have been incorrect.

His dismissal and three match ban was subsequently overturned by the FA.

Elsewhere, Maxwel Cornet's disallowed goal in West Ham's 2-1 defeat at Chelsea should have stood, as should Tyrick Mitchell's goal in Crystal Palace's goalless draw at Newcastle.

Gabriel Martinelli saw his goal in Arsenal's 3-1 loss at Man United chalked off - but the panel found that it should have been given.

And a penalty for Brentford in their 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest was found to have been the incorrect call.

Former Premier League referee Howard Webb has now taken over as the PGMOL's chief refereeing officer and he has been charged with improving officiating standards on the pitch and in the VAR room at Stockley Park.